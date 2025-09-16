Underrated Nyerere stuns field of 250 to claim title in Kisumu

Daniel Nyerere produced a memorable performance to beat a field of 250 golfers and claim the overall title at the Rana Golf Day held at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu over the weekend.

Nyerere carded an impressive 45 net to walk away as champion in the two-day event that drew the biggest turnout of the year.

Speaking after receiving his trophy, Nyerere said his win was motivated by self-belief, especially after being underestimated by his flight mates.

“My four-ball partners did not see me as a threat, but that only made me push myself harder. I challenged myself to prove them wrong, and I am happy it paid off. This victory means a lot to me,” he said.

S. Omingo, who posted 42 net, was the overall runners-up, while Alice Gondi, also on 42 net, settled for second runners-up.

In Division A, Joseph Lunani emerged top with 39 net, edging Peter Mogendi who finished second on 37 net. Division B saw Tom Odongo crowned winner after registering 42 net, narrowly beating Edwin Mburu who tied on the same score but lost on countback.

Division C produced another close contest, with Faith Nzomo (43 net) beating Bneson Magolo on countback after they tied on the same score.

In the special categories, David Biegon claimed the Longest Drive for men, while Hellen Muma won in the ladies’ section.

The Nearest to Pin prizes went to J. Oketch in the men’s category and Sharon Moraa for the ladies. The Ball Pool prize was shared among Oketch, Moraa, and Dr. Mburu after each collected 33 balls.

Nyanza Golf Club captain Julius Omolo described the tournament as a huge success, thanking Ran Motors for their sponsorship.

“This was one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments we have hosted this year. The turnout of 250 players shows the love for the game in this region. We are grateful to Ran Motors for making this event possible and for supporting golf in Kisumu,” Omolo said.

The Rana Golf Day not only showcased talent across all divisions but also highlighted the growing popularity of the sport in the region. For Nyerere, the day will remain special as his determination turned doubt into triumph.