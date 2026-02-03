Kenya U20 youngster Zech Obiero joins Tranmere Rovers on loan from Leyton Orient

Kenya's Zech Obiero has completed a loan move to League Two club Tranmere Rovers [Tranmere Rovers]

Kenya U20 midfielder Zech Obiero has completed a loan move to League Two club Tranmere Rovers from Leyton Orient for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

The 21-year-old midfielder will spend the second half of the campaign at Prenton Park in a straight loan aimed at securing regular first-team football and further development in the English league system.

The loan runs from February 2, 2026, to May 31, 2026, with no option to buy.

Obiero has made eight appearances for Orient this season and has been progressing through senior football after coming through Orient’s academy, having joined from Tottenham Hotspur at age 14. He signed professional terms in 2022 and has since gained experience on loan at non-League sides Cheshunt and Chelmsford City.

Obiero spoke about the move, stressing regular football as his primary goal.

“Going out on loan is something that I really wanted for the second half of this season. I’m going to give my all for Tranmere and hopefully I can learn a lot from the experience and can fight for my place here for next season.”

Orient head coach Richie Wellens echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of consistent minutes for the young midfielder. “This is a great opportunity for Zech. As I have said previously, he needs to play regularly and learn all sides of the game. Once he’s done this, he can become a really big player for us.”

Obiero described his motivation for the loan and his style of play.

“I’m really happy to be here, excited to start a new journey and just ready to get going. I’m more attacking-minded. I like to work hard and track back, but going forward, I enjoy dribbling and getting goals and assists. That’s my game.”

Standing 1.70m tall and primarily operating as a central midfielder, Obiero’s profile reflects his steady progression through the English system. He’s eligible to represent Kenya and England and remains an important prospect for Kenya’s U20 setup.