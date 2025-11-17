FIFA steps up crackdown on online abuse, strengthens protection for players and officials

FIFA has intensifies crackdown on online abuse with expanded SMPS [FIFA]

FIFA has stepped up its battle against online abuse, unveiling expanded actions and strict measures designed to safeguard players, officials, and football communities around the world.

The announcements come as FIFA marked the International Day for Tolerance yesterday, reaffirming its commitment to respect and inclusion both on and off the pitch.

Key statistics from this year show the scale of the effort:

More than 30,000 abusive posts have been flagged to social media platforms through FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) since the start of the year.

Since the beginning of 2025, 11 individuals have been reported to global law enforcement authorities for abuse during FIFA competitions, with cases spanning Argentina, Brazil, France, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. One report has been submitted to Interpol.

FIFA has begun blacklisting individuals responsible for highly abusive behavior, restricting their ability to purchase tickets for future FIFA events

The SMPS, launched in 2022, is available year-round to players, teams and officials at FIFA tournaments, as well as to FIFA Member Associations.

The initiative represents FIFA’s ongoing effort to curb online hatred, racist remarks, and discriminatory or threatening content in real time. It also prevents account followers from being exposed to abusive material, helping to stop the normalization of such behavior.

This year, the SMPS has already been tested across major events, including the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, which featured 32 teams and players from 72 nations. During that event, the service monitored 2,401 active accounts across five platforms, analyzed 5.9 million posts, flagged 179,517 for review, and led to 20,587 reports to the relevant platforms.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on the occasion, underscoring the organisation’s stance on online abuse: “Football must be a safe and inclusive space — on the field, in the stands, and online. Through the SMPS, and with the help of advanced technology and human expertise, FIFA is taking decisive action to protect players, coaches, teams, and match officials from the harms caused by online abuse.”

“We will continue to work with our Member Associations, confederations, and law enforcement authorities to hold offenders accountable. We will also pursue all available measures, including blacklisting individuals from purchasing tickets to FIFA tournaments." he added.

Looking ahead, FIFA stressed that the SMPS will continue to evolve, combining technology with human oversight to safeguard participants and fans alike.

The organization noted ongoing collaboration with member associations and law enforcement to sustain momentum against online abuse across all FIFA-sanctioned events.