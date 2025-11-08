Unbeaten Ingwe eye summit as Gor and Police collide

Rowland Makati of KCB tackling AFC Leopards ' Hassan Beja in their SportPesa Premier match at Ulinzi SportsComplex, Oct 25, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards will look to continue their impressive unbeaten run and maximise a golden chance to go top when they face Mara Sugar in today's SportPesa Premier League.

Leopards, who sit third on the table with 12 points, have gone six matches without defeat.

A win against Mara Sugar would see the 12-time champions temporarily move to the top of the standings, overtaking Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are just one and two points ahead, respectively.

Ingwe began their campaign with three straight draws—against Sofapaka, Posta Rangers, and Bandari—struggling to convert possession into goals.

But since then, they have rediscovered their winning touch, collecting three wins in four matches, including a convincing 2-0 victory over Mathare United last weekend.

Their turnaround has been impressive. Wins against KCB, Shabana, and Mathare United have pushed them firmly into title contention. With a game in hand, Leopards look well placed to mount a serious challenge.

History also favours them. Mara Sugar have never beaten Leopards since earning promotion to the top flight. Their only two meetings last season ended in a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a 2-1 victory for Leopards in the return match.

Mara Sugar, sitting 11th with seven points, will hope to change that narrative as they look to move into the top half of the table. A win would not only boost their confidence but also give them breathing space away from the lower zone.

Today’s other match will see Nairobi United host Kariobangi Sharks at Dandora Stadium.

Nairobi United, sixth on nine points, have made a mix but steady start.

A victory would push them closer to the top four. Sharks, on the other hand, are 16th with six points from seven games, and defeat could drag them deeper into the relegation battle.

Tomorrow’s fixtures promise even more excitement, with five matches lined up across different venues.

The biggest clash will see defending champions Kenya Police welcome record champions Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium in what could be a defining match in the title race.

Gor Mahia, second with 13 points from six games, will be keen to reclaim the top spot depending on today’s results.

Kenya Police, eighth with eight points but having played only four games, have struggled for consistency this term but remain a formidable opponent. A win here would revive their title defence hopes.

At Bukhungu Stadium, leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will face Murang’a Seal. Homeboyz lead the table with 14 points from seven matches and will aim to maintain their momentum.

Murang’a Seal, who sit 12th with seven points, have been unpredictable — capable of strong performances but also prone to lapses that have cost them points.

Elsewhere, Bandari will host KCB at the KPA Sports Club in Mombasa. Both sides have six points and occupy the lower half of the table, making this clash a potential turning point in their seasons. A win for either team would ease growing pressure after inconsistent starts.

Ulinzi Stars will take on Shabana in Nakuru, with both teams level on six and eight points, respectively, while APS Bomet host Mathare United in Kericho in a battle between two sides desperate to climb out of the relegation zone.