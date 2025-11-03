×
Naibois draw Wydad Athletic, AS Maniema and Azam in CAF Confederation group stage

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 3, 2025

Kenya’s Nairobi United FC when they faced Tunisia's Étoile Sportive Du Sahel in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff [Naibois. Facebook]

Kenya’s Nairobi United FC have been drawn in Group B of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Naibois will tackle heavyweights in Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, DR Congo’s AS Maniema and Tanzania’s Azam FC.

Under the guidance of coach Nicholas Muyoti, the club progressed after a dramatic Second Preliminary Round second-leg in Sousse, Tunisia, topping Étoile Sportive Du Sahel in a penalty shootout to secure a 7-6 victory.

The Kenyan side entered the return leg with a 2-0 advantage from the first encounter in Nairobi. The Tunisian giants fought back to force a 2–2 aggregate score, sending the tie to spot kicks since no extra time would be played.

The result not only marked a first for Nairobi United but also delivered a significant financial windfall from CAF. Qualification to the Group Stage guarantees a minimum prize of USD 400,000 (approximately Ksh 51.6 million), a sum allocated to teams finishing third or fourth in their groups.

This lifting of the ceiling comes on the back of an initial grant of USD 50,000 (about Ksh 6.4 million) awarded by CAF for the preliminary rounds, bringing the club’s guaranteed earnings to at least USD 450,000 (roughly Ksh 58 million).

There is potential for further riches if Nairobi United advances beyond the group stage. The prize ladder advances to USD 550,000, USD 750,000, USD 1 million, and USD 2 million for progression to the knockout rounds, a runners-up finish, or a tournament triumph, respectively.

Other groups

 The 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup group stage. [CAF Online]

South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs are in Group D alongside Zamalek SC, Al Masry, and Zesco United. The Glamour Boys qualified after securing a 3-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo side, AS Simba, on an aggregate scoreline. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch are drawn in Group C of the Confederation Cup with CR Belouizdad, AS Otoho, and Singida Black Stars.

In Group A, Algerian outfit USM Alger have been grouped alongside Malians Djoliba AC de Bamako, OC Safi from Morocco and and FC San Pedro. from the Ivory Coast.

