Day of draws as AFC Leopards close in on top two league spot



Kakamega Homeboyz player Lopaga Josepha and Tusker Momanyi Charles during Sportpesa premier league at Kakamega Bukhungu stadium on November 2, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

It was a day of draws in the SportPesa Premier League yesterday as AFC Leopards continued their steady rise with a vital win that brought them within touching distance of the top two.

At Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards defeated Mathare United 2-0 to extend their fine run of form.

In Kakamega, league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz drew 1-1 against Tusker, while record champions Gor Mahia also shared the spoils with Ulinzi Stars after a similar scoreline in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, defending champions Kenya Police and Posta Rangers played out a goalless draw, the same result recorded between APS Bomet and Bidco United at Kasarani Annex.

In Murang’a, there was some sort of relief for the struggling Murang’a Seal as they registered a 2-1 victory over KCB, a result that lifted them from the relegation zone and piled more pressure on Robert Matano’s side, who are now winless in four games.

But the big story of the day belonged to AFC Leopards. After a cagey opening half against Mathare United, Leopards showed great patience and belief to break the deadlock three minutes after the restart.

Defender Vincent Mahiga was the hero, slotting home in the 48th minute after a well-worked move. James Kinyanjui, who has been in fine form this season, made sure of the points with a late goal to seal the win.

The victory, their second in a row, took Leopards to third place on 12 points, just one behind Gor Mahia and two shy of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. It was also their third win in four matches, a clear sign that the team is finally finding consistency under coach Fred Ambani.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz had to fight hard to salvage a point against Tusker. The match came to life in the second half when substitute Dennis Oalo gave Tusker the lead in the 61st minute after latching onto a clever pass from Fabian Adikiny.

The Brewers looked on course for an away win until Oliver Majaka, also introduced from the bench, restored parity for Homeboyz with a fine finish.

The result means Homeboyz remain top of the table with 14 points, but the dropped points could come back to haunt them as Leopards and Gor Mahia continue to close in.

At the Ulinzi Sports Complex, record champions Gor Mahia also missed the chance to go top after being held 1-1 by Ulinzi Stars.

Felix Oluoch opened the scoring for Gor in the first half, finishing off a swift counterattack, but Boniface Muchiri equalised for the soldiers midway through the second half. Despite their dominance in possession, Gor failed to find a winner, leaving them second on 13 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya Police and Posta Rangers cancelled each other out in a goalless draw at Police Sacco Stadium, while APS Bomet held Bidco United to another 0-0 stalemate at Kasarani Annex.

The day’s results mean the top three—Homeboyz, Gor Mahia, and AFC Leopards—are now separated by just two points, setting up an exciting race as the season gathers pace.

For Leopards, however, the signs are promising, and with a game in hand, they could soon find themselves firmly in the title conversation.