Will Naibois' Confederation Cup charm work ahead of SPL return?

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 1, 2025
Nairobi United's Ovella Ochieng (left) and Charles Waibi of NEC FC from Uganda during their CAF Confederation Cup match at Nyayo Stadium on September 27. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United will hope to carry their continental magic into domestic action when they return to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) this weekend after making history in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The newcomers, fondly known as Naibois, stunned the continent last weekend when they became only the second Kenyan club—after Gor Mahia—to reach the group stage of Africa’s second-tier club competition. Gor achieved the feat in 2018 and 2019.

Back home, Naibois are ninth in the SPL standings with six points from three games, having won twice and lost once. With three games in hand, their position is deceptive—they could rise to the summit if they maintain their good form.

Today, Naibois welcome Sofapaka at Dandora Stadium in what promises to be a lively encounter.

Sofapaka will be looking to build on their 2–2 draw with Mara Sugar in midweek, but their defensive lapses have been a concern.

The 2009 champions have only one win from five games, and facing a confident Naibois side eager to prove that their continental success is no fluke will be a daunting challenge.

At the same time, Mara Sugar will host Bandari in Awendo as they seek to convert their promising draws into victories. The millers have drawn three of their five fixtures and remain winless since the opening weekend.

At Kasarani, Kariobangi Sharks face Shabana in a clash of teams struggling to find consistency.

Sharks were beaten 2–1 by Tusker in their last outing, while Shabana suffered a 2–1 home defeat to AFC Leopards.

Both sides are desperate for a quick response.

Tomorrow’s fixtures promise even more excitement, with league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz hosting Tusker at Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz are unbeaten in four games and top the table with 13 points following their midweek win over APS Bomet. Tusker, meanwhile, will look to build on their 2–1 victory against Sharks and close the gap at the top.

Bidco United, who edged Ulinzi Stars 2–1 on Wednesday, welcome bottom-placed APS Bomet at Kasarani Annex.

Bidco are enjoying a fine run in fourth place with ten points and will fancy their chances against a Bomet side that has lost four of its opening five matches.

Defending champions Kenya Police return to league duty at home to Posta Rangers after a slow start to their title defence.

Police have played only two matches, collecting four points.

Rangers, on the other hand, are third with eleven points and will be eager to maintain their fine run after a 2–2 draw with Murang’a.

AFC Leopards, who secured a late 2–1 win over Shabana in midweek, will host Mathare United at Nyayo Stadium. The result lifted Ingwe to fifth. 

