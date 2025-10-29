×
The Standard

Kenya Police part ways with head coach Ndayiragije after Champions League exit

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 29, 2025

Coach Etienne Ndayiragije instructs his charges against Bidco United FC during their FKF Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Nairobi on February 15, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Police head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has left his role after guiding the club through one of its most successful yet challenging seasons, marked by their debut in the CAF Champions League.

His departure comes just days after the Law Enforcers were knocked out of the continental competition by Sudan’s Al Hilal on a 4-1 aggregate score.

Police lost 1-0 in the first leg played at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi before falling 3-1 in the return match staged in Benghazi, Libya.

The second leg was moved to Libya due to ongoing instability in Sudan, and despite showing flashes of promise, Ndayiragije’s side could not overturn the deficit.

In an official statement, Kenya Police FC confirmed that the Burundian tactician had requested to step down to pursue new challenges.

“Kenya Police FC wishes to announce to the general public that, effective 29th October 2025, it has mutually parted ways with the Head Coach, Mr. Etienne Ndayiragije. Owing to his desire to advance his career and gain new experiences, the Club has acceded to his request,” read part of the statement.

The club paid tribute to Ndayiragije for his contribution, noting that he leaves behind a lasting legacy after leading Police to their maiden FKF Premier League title last season—a historic achievement that earned them a spot in the Champions League for the first time.

Ndayiragije took charge of the team in November 2024 when they were languishing in 17th place with just eight points. His impact was immediate, transforming the side into title contenders and eventually champions within months.

