FIFA finally unveils Trionda, the official 2026 World Cup match ball

The adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup [Adidas Football, Instagram]

FIFA has lifted the curtain on the adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

TRIONDA translates from Spanish as “three waves,” a nod to the unprecedented co-hosting arrangement that unites the three nations for the global soccer spectacle.

The launch comes as part of a broader wave of tournament milestones building toward the summer showpiece, including the recent reveal of official mascots.

FIFA has committed to donating USD 1 for every World Cup 2026 ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and an enormous pre-sale interest that saw more than 4.5 million fans across 216 countries and territories participate in the Visa Presale Draw.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised TRIONDA as a symbol of unity and anticipation. “The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it’s a beauty. Adidas have created another iconic World Cup ball, with a design that embodies the unity and passion of our three host nations. I can’t wait to see this ball hit the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on – and the ball is rolling,” Infantino said.

A centrepiece of TRIONDA’s design is its vibrant colour scheme. Red, green and blue, representing the three host countries.

It features a beautiful four-panel construction with fluid geometry that forms a triangle at the centre, paying homage to the joint bid. Icons representing each host nation, with Canada’s maple leaf, Mexico’s eagle, and the United States’ star, are embedded in the surface. Gold accents also pay tribute to the World Cup Trophy.

The ball has introduced several innovations. The four-panel construction uses deeper seams to create stable in-flight dynamics, promoting consistent drag and flight behaviour. Additionally, embossed icons on the surface become more pronounced up close, improving grip for players in wet or humid conditions, which will greatly help players with ball control and accurate striking.