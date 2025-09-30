×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KCB edge Kariobangi Sharks to bounce back to winning ways

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 30, 2025

KCB's Derrick Otanga in their FKF Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks at Dandora Stadium on Thursday، May 15، 2025. [Jonah Onyango، Standard]

KCB Bank Football Club bounced back to winning ways after narrowly edging out Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in a midweek SportPesa League match played at Kasarani Annex.

Richard Omondi scored the winner in the 36th minute of first half as the bankers moved joint top of the standings with Shabana and Posta Rangers on six points, having played a game more than the two.

The banker had the perfect start of the campaign when new signing Boniface Omondi, formerly of Gor Mahi,a hit a brace in their 2-0 win over Tusker before Matano’s momentum was slowed down last Friday after a shocking 1-0 defeat to Mathare United.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kariobangi Sharks remain winless after three matches of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Sharks have had a slow start following identical 0-0 draws in their opening two matches against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

On Wednesday, Kenyan champions Kenya Police and newbies Nairobi United will kick off their SportPesa League season as they return from CAF international duties.

Police knocked out Mogadishu from Somalia 3-3 on aggregate away goal rule to reach the final preliminary stage of Champions League while Nairobi United also knocked out NEC from Uganda on a similar score line in the Confederation Cup.

Police will face off with Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco from 4pm while Naibois travel to play winless Mara Sugar in Awendo from 2pm.

Winless Tusker, who have lost both their two matches of the season will seek redemption against Mathare United.

The brewers lost 2-0 to KCB and 2-1 to Posta Rangers in their first two matches and will be facing The Slum Boys, who, after stunning KCB, are in a momentum.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KCB FC SportPesa League
.

Latest Stories

The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
57 mins ago
Why saccos now want to bypass employers in Sh3.4 billion non-remittance crisis
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
57 mins ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
By Ndung’u Gachane 57 mins ago
Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
By Irene Githinji 57 mins ago
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
By Leonard Khafafa 57 mins ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
By Kamau Muthoni 57 mins ago
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved