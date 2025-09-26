Austine Odhiambo returns to Harambee Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Austine Odhiambo celebrates after scoring for Harambee Stars against DRC at Kasarani stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia playmaker Austine Odhiambo has made a return to the Harambee Stars squad after head coach Benni McCarthy unveiled his final list for the last two Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Odhiambo, who was omitted from the squad for Gambia and Seychelles fixtures, headlines the 24-man team that blends experience and new talent.

His creativity in midfield is expected to boost Kenya as they look to end their campaign on a strong note despite being out of the running for a ticket to the 2026 finals.

The star midfielder exclusion from the team during the matches against Gambia and Seychelles raised eyebrows, especially after McCarthy snubbed him during Kenya’s crucial quarter-final match against 2024 Chan silver medallists Madagascar last month.

Kenya will face Burundi on October 9 at the Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura from before travelling to Abidjan for a clash with Ivory Coast on October 14 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Currently fifth in their group with nine points, Harambee Stars will be playing for pride as McCarthy seeks to build a solid base for the future.

Among the fresh faces is England-based defender Vincent Harper, who earns a first call-up after solid performances for Walsall.

Striker Lawrence Okoth also joins the senior squad after impressing with Kenya’s U20 team at the 2025 Afcon in Egypt, where he scored two goals in the group stage.

Captain Michael Olunga will once again lead the line, supported by Ryan Ogam and the youthful Okoth.

In midfield, Timothy Ouma and Alpha Onyango keep their places, while Duke Abuya and Marvin Nabwire add depth. The wings will be manned by William Lenkupae, Boniface Muchiri, and Real Sociedad youngster Job Ochieng.

At the back, experienced defenders like Collins Sichenje and Abud Omar are joined by Sylvester Owino and Manzur Okwaro, with goalkeepers Faruk Shikhalo, Brian Bwire, and Byrne Omondi completing the roster.

The squad will assemble in early October, with medical and fitness tests set to confirm the final travelling list.