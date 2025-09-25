MOFA target Premier League ticket ahead of new NSL season

MOFA players working out during a gym session. [MOFA]

The 2025/2026 National Super League (NSL) season kicks off this weekend with Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) setting their sights on promotion after learning vital lessons in their debut campaign last year.

MOFA, who are based in Homa Bay, surprised many last season by finishing seventh with 49 points in their first appearance in the second-tier league. Despite flashes of brilliance, they struggled with consistency, winning 11 matches, drawing 11 and losing 13.

They ended the season 23 points behind champions Nairobi United, who secured automatic promotion to the FKF Premier League.

This time, however, MOFA believe they are ready to make a strong push for a top-three finish after an aggressive recruitment drive.

The club signed experienced players and appointed former Kisumu All Stars tactician Charles Bruno as head coach to guide them in their ambitious journey.

Bruno said the team is not just aiming to improve but to dominate NSL this season.

“Last year, MOFA showed great potential but lacked balance and experience in some areas.

“This season, we have built a stronger and more competitive squad. Our target is clear – we want to be among the top three and secure promotion to the Premier League,” Bruno said.

The coach added that settling in at the club has been smooth, with the players quickly adapting to his philosophy.

“The environment here is excellent, and the players are motivated. We are working on improving our discipline, teamwork and attacking approach. I feel at home already, and the support from management and fans has been fantastic,” he explained.

MOFA will open their season on Sunday against Nairobi City Stars, another former Premier League side, at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay from 3pm. Bruno noted the importance of starting strong.

“The first match sets the tone for the season. Nairobi City Stars are experienced, but we have prepared well. Getting an opening win will give us momentum and confidence as we push towards our bigger goal of promotion,” he said.

According to the new league rules, the top three teams at the end of the season will earn direct promotion to the SportPesa League, while the bottom three sides from the Premier League will be relegated to NSL.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) recently scrapped off the play-off system that previously pitted the third-placed NSL team against the 16th-placed Premier League side.

Meanwhile, NSL kicks off on Saturday with two matches on the card.

Mully Children’s Family (MCF) host Mombasa United at MCF Sports Complex in Ndalani, while Kibera Black Stars welcome former Premier League side Talanta at Vapor Grounds in Ngong.

On Sunday, apart from MOFA’s showdown, Migori Youth face Mwatate United at Green Stadium in Awendo in an early kick-off (2pm) match. Luanda Villa will battle Samwest Black Boots at Mumboha Grounds, as Nzoia Sugar tackle 3K at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Kabati Youth also begin their campaign at home against Vihiga United in Thika, while Fortune Sacco entertain Naivas at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.