Mogadishu City Club issues apology over Kenyan flag incident

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 24, 2025
Mogadishu City Club fans were seen stepping on the  Kenyan flag during their clash with Kenya Police FC at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mogadishu City Club have issued a formal apology after footage from a CAF Champions League first-leg match displayed some of its supporters kicking and stepping on the Kenyan flag.

The incident occurred during on September 20, during their clash with Kenya Police FC at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Footage circulating online showed two Mogadishu City FC supporters kicking and trampling a Kenyan flag.

In a separate clip, a fan wearing a traditional Somali wrap approached a Kenya Police FC supporter, snatching a Kenyan flag and discarding it on the ground. 

The Somali club condemned the actions, saying they were unacceptable and not representative of football or the spirit of friendship that competition embodies.

In a statement, the club expressed regret and offered full cooperation with the Kenyan authorities for any appropriate action against those involved. The club also called on its fans, particularly younger supporters, to respect all nations, flags, and people.

“We strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the government and people of Kenya. Such behaviour has no place in football or in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship," read part of the statement. 

Kenya’s national flag, Emblems and Names Act (Cap. 99) protects the national flag, making acts that demean or misuse it an offense. Penalties can include a fine of up to Sh5,000, a six-month jail term, or both.

On the field, Kenya Police secured a 3–1 victory with goals from Eric Zakayo, Edward Omondi, and David Simiyu. The two teams are set for the return leg this Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium, where attention will likely hinge as much on fan conduct as on the result on the pitch.

