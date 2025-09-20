×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks drop points in Sportpesa League

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 20, 2025
Boniface Munyendo celebrates after scoring for AFC Leopards in their opening Sportpesa League match against Sofapaka on Saturday. [AFC Leopards,X]

AFC Leopards dropped two important points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka at Ulinzi Sports Complex as day of draws was witnessed on Saturday in the Sportpesa League.

Leopards, who are seeking to end their 27-year trophy drought, were held to a record-extending 11th draw by 2009 champions Sofapaka, who continue to be a thorn in the flesh for Ingwe.

Batoto ba Mungu have registered 11wins out of their 34 previous meetings, while Ingwe have managed 11 victories, with 11 matches ending in draw.

Djafari Satala struck for the visitors in the opening five minutes to stun Ingwe who trailed 1-0 and disrupted Fred Ambani’s tactical plans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, in the 17th minute, Leopards restored parity through Boniface Munyendo for 1-1. Both teams failed to find the winner as Sofapaka went home with an important point.

In the early kick-off match at Kasarani Annex, Bandari held Kariobangi Sharks to a 0-0 draw.

KCB kicked off the 2025-2026 season on the front foot on Friday evening after seeing off 12-time champions Tusker 2-0 at Kasarani Stadium.

Currently led by Robert Matano, KCB sit top of the table with three points and will be seeking to win their first ever Premier League title.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFC Leopards Sportpesa League FKF Premier League Sportpesa Premier League
.

Latest Stories

Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
National
By Biketi Kikechi
1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Inside the fight to save NGCDF kitty
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
How Makenzi moved Shakahola tales online after church was closed
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Thanks to Rutonomics, shylocks are milking desperate Kenyans dry
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Banisa elders' pick ignites row over negotiated democracy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved