AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks drop points in Sportpesa League

Boniface Munyendo celebrates after scoring for AFC Leopards in their opening Sportpesa League match against Sofapaka on Saturday. [AFC Leopards,X]

AFC Leopards dropped two important points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka at Ulinzi Sports Complex as day of draws was witnessed on Saturday in the Sportpesa League.

Leopards, who are seeking to end their 27-year trophy drought, were held to a record-extending 11th draw by 2009 champions Sofapaka, who continue to be a thorn in the flesh for Ingwe.

Batoto ba Mungu have registered 11wins out of their 34 previous meetings, while Ingwe have managed 11 victories, with 11 matches ending in draw.

Djafari Satala struck for the visitors in the opening five minutes to stun Ingwe who trailed 1-0 and disrupted Fred Ambani’s tactical plans.

However, in the 17th minute, Leopards restored parity through Boniface Munyendo for 1-1. Both teams failed to find the winner as Sofapaka went home with an important point.

In the early kick-off match at Kasarani Annex, Bandari held Kariobangi Sharks to a 0-0 draw.

KCB kicked off the 2025-2026 season on the front foot on Friday evening after seeing off 12-time champions Tusker 2-0 at Kasarani Stadium.

Currently led by Robert Matano, KCB sit top of the table with three points and will be seeking to win their first ever Premier League title.