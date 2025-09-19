Tusker ready for new season, Okere says

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere reacts during a past FKF Premier Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on March 29, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker coach Charles Okere says the Brewers are ready to launch the 2025–2026 Sportpesa Premier League campaign with confidence after wrapping up a successful pre-season training camp in Kisumu.

Tusker rounded off a week-long camp with a 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium, a result Okere described as timely before the opening match against KCB on Friday at Nyayo Stadium from 6pm.

“We have wrapped up the camp with a 2-0 win; two goals plus a clean sheet and that is something very positive as we approach our first game of the season,” Okere said.

The Kisumu camp also saw Tusker face APS Bomet and local side TBM, fixtures Okere said were more about building chemistry than chasing results.

He stressed that the team’s main goal was to achieve cohesion, especially with new signings joining the squad.

“What we wanted was more of team building. We have new players in the team and we need them to understand our philosophy. We gave them more minutes to see them applying what we have learnt under pressure. This camp was a plus for us and I thank the management for their support to make this possible,” he said.

Okere explained that spending time together away from their usual environment helped the squad bond both on and off the pitch.

“Team building is not an easy thing. The one week we have been here has helped us identify strengths and weaknesses of each other. We take this as a positive step especially in a new season. We need to embrace this more even during the season. We can have more camps to build cohesion and integration,” he said.

The coach further highlighted that the Brewers’ pre-season, which stretched over seven weeks, had not been without challenges but was ultimately rewarding.

“We are thankful for the seven weeks we have had of pre-season training. Scouting and recruiting players then working to employ match tactics is not an easy task but we have done it and I believe we will have a positive season ahead,” he noted.

Tusker, who last won the league in 2022, will be eager to reclaim their place among the top contenders. With a strong pre-season behind them, Okere and his charges now turn their full focus to the season opener against KCB in Nairobi.