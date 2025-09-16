Club Benefits Programme to reward record number of clubs ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]

FIFA is expanding its Club Benefits Programme (CBP) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to recognise and reward a larger share of clubs than ever before for releasing players to represent their nations.

The updated framework, outlined in a renewed memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) in March 2023, commits a record USD 355 million (Sh 45 billion) to club football in connection with the World Cup qualifiers and the finals.

For the first time, the CBP will directly compensate every club whose players participate in FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers or the final tournament. This marks a shift from previous editions, ensuring that clubs receive a share of the solidarity fund even if their players do not appear at the finals, as long as those players were released for World Cup competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised the broader impact of the enhanced programme, stating that the record distribution acknowledges the essential contributions of clubs and their players to both the qualification process and the main tournament. He added that the USD 355 million fund strengthens FIFA’s collaboration with the ECA and clubs worldwide as the sport prepares for a landmark edition of the World Cup next year.

“The enhanced edition of the FIFA Club Benefits Programme for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going a step further by recognising financially the huge contribution that so many clubs and their players around the world make to the staging of both the qualifiers and the final tournament,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi welcomed the agreement as a milestone for the global club game. He highlighted the initiative’s fairness and its role in supporting development across clubs of all sizes, noting that more teams will benefit from the programme as it continues to evolve.

Under the revised distribution model, any club that releases a player for World Cup competition will receive compensation, regardless of whether that player advances to or participates in the final tournament. This approach is designed to promote greater solidarity and ensure a more inclusive spread of resources across global club football.

Details on how clubs register and apply for their share of the CBP will be announced in the coming weeks. The CBP’s impact last edition, the World Cup 2022 cycle, saw USD 209 million distributed among 440 clubs from 51 FIFA member associations across all six confederations.