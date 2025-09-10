Kenya Police Bullets lie in wait for Denden FC

Emily Kemunto of Kenya Police Bullets FC celebrates scoring against Kampala Queens of Uganda during the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on September 05, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Police Bullets will today take on Denden FC in their second Group A match of the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zone qualifiers at the Nyayo Stadium.

The reigning Kenyan Premier League champions will be out to register their second win and remain on course to securing their ticket to the continental tournament.

Bullets launched their campaign with a 1-0 win against Ugandan champions Kampala Queens and must a win against the debutants from Eritrea to seal an automatic last four slot.

Police coach Beldine Odemba in an earlier interview said there is more to the tournament and they are looking to maximise on the gains of playing at home.

"This is very important to us as a country and women's football. The girls understand that there is more to this because the younger ones are watching them play and now, they have a reason to believe and continue dreaming of a bright future in the sport,” Odemba said.

She added that they will not underestimate Denden who are new to the championship because they are champions in their country.

Bullets are currently second in Group A tied on three points with Uganda’s Kampala Queens who they beat by a solitary goal in their opening match.

Kampala Queens top the pool due to a superior goal difference.

A win for the Kenyans will see them lead the group with six points and also secure a semi-final date with Group C winners.

Tanzania’s Jeshi la Kujenga Nchi (JKT) Queens are at the summit of Group C table with three points, same as South Sudan champions Yei Joint Stars. The two sides will meet tomorrow in the top of the table decider.

Zanzibar’s Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) Princess are already out of the contest after losing to JKT and Yei in their first and second encounters.

The winner of the JKT and Yei clash will top the pool. JKT, who are looking to secure their return to the continental stage, are favourites to top the group.

Head coach Azishi Kondo, in an interview after their victory against JKU Princes, vowed to settle for nothing less than the trophy.

“We want Police because they are the best here, but we are better than them and Vihiga (Vihiga Queens) know that very well. Our aim is to play Kenya Police, we believe that we will meet them in the semi-final. If they beat us, we will learn and if we beat them, then they will have to congratulate us,” Kondo said.