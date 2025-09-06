JKT Queens thrash JKU Princess in Cecafa tie

JKT Queens players celebrate scoring against JKU Princes during their CAF Women's Champions League match played at Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi on September 05, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tanzania’s women’s football league champions JKT Queens whipped their Zanzibar equals JKU Princess 5-0 in the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zone Qualifiers match played yesterday at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

JKT made their intentions to return to the continental stage known from the onset as they earnestly pressed deep into the JKU half in hunt for goals.

JKT’s lethal striker Jamila Rajabu was the star of the match as she bagged a hat-trick sending an early warning to their opponents.

The attacking trio of Rajabu, Winfrida Gerald and Stumai Athuman was too good for JKU defence from the whistle as they made frequent attempts at goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 17th minute after Rajabu outsmarted the JKU backline of skipper Aquila Fransi, Herena Mtundagi, Neema Chibara and Felister Mauki to send the ball home past goalkeeper Monicah Odato.

JKU played defensively in a bid to stop goal hungry JKT players from scoring more goals.

However, Gerald outwitted them to net the second goal before the half hour mark.

Rajabu who had a good day scored her second in the 36th minute to give JKT a commanding 3-0 half-time lead. In the second half, JKU continued with their defensive play limiting their chances of scoring even as JKT pushed for more goals.

JKU’s strategy seemed to be working until Rajabu came calling in the 72nd minute to complete her hat-trick. Substitute Asha Mlangwa came off the bench to net JKT’s fifth goal in the dying minutes of the game.

JKU must win their second Group C match against South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars to revive their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

They will take on Yei on Monday while JKT who have one foot in the last four will tackle Yei on Saturday. JKT who represented CECAFA Zone in the 2023 Champions League staged in Ivory Coast are looking to secure their return to the big stage having missed last year’s contest.

Homegirls Kenya Police Bullets FC and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports are also one foot into the semi-finals after winning their opening matches.