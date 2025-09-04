One week left before 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales begin, cheapest to sell at Sh7,700

The FIFA world cup trophy is displayed during the Tour, in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2018. [REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, with the first phase of ticket sales set to open in one week.

The entry window will run from Wednesday, 10 September 2025 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) until Friday, 19 September 2025 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET).

During this period, cardholders who register with their FIFA ID will have the chance to enter the draw for priority ticket access.

Group-stage tickets will start at USD 60 (Sh7,700), while the most exclusive seats, including those for the final, will reach up to USD 6,730 (Sh860,000). In total, fans will be able to access tickets for all 104 matches, including single-match, venue-specific, and team-specific options.

“With just 10 months to go until the FIFA World Cup kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament. This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June,” said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

A randomized selection will determine successful applicants, who will be notified by 29 September and given a time slot to purchase tickets starting 1 October. FIFA stressed that the timing of entry will not affect chances of success.

To accommodate high demand, ticket sales will roll out in multiple phases:

Phase 2: Early Ticket Draw, with the registration window expected to take place from 27 to 31 October and time slots for purchase from mid-November to early December. Similar to the first phase, this will consist of an application, followed by a randomised selection process. Successful applicants will receive a time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability).

Phase 3: Random Selection Draw, with registration beginning shortly after the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™. During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches after the final draw has revealed most of the group-stage matchups.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA will also launch an official resale platform later this year to combat unauthorised ticket sales. Fans are urged to purchase only through authorised portals for guaranteed validity.

The FIFA World Cup 26™, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, kicks off in June 11, 2026.