Tusker FC bids emotional farewell as Ryan Ogam seals move to Austrian side Wolfsberger AC

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 3, 2025
Harambee Stars striker Ryan Wesley Rabok Ogam honoured by Tusker FC [Tusker]

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Wesley Rabok Ogam has completed a dream move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.

Ogam only joined Tusker FC at the start of last season, but in just one campaign, he has transformed from a promising midfielder at Rainbow FC into one of Kenya’s most lethal forwards.

Converted into a striker by coach Charles Okere, the 21-year-old repaid the tactical gamble with 15 goals in 17 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League appearances.

Even a serious injury setback in January that required surgery, sidelining him for three months, could not halt his rise.

He made a timely comeback in the Brewers' final league clash against Kakamega Homeboyz in Mumias, playing 45 minutes to signal his full recovery.

His return came just in time for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, where he announced himself on the continental stage. He scored decisive, match-winning goals against Morocco and Zambia, performances that not only reignited Kenya’s campaign but also caught the attention of European scouts.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to Wolfsberger AC. He is an exciting young striker with great potential, and we have followed his progress at Tusker FC with keen interest and his recent performance for his county with the National team, Harambee Stars. He combines natural talent, discipline, hard work, and a hunger to grow, and we believe he will quickly adapt to the Austrian Bundesliga. His arrival is also a testament to the growing quality of football talent across all levels coming out of Kenya. We are confident he will make a positive impact both on and off the pitch," said Wolfsberger AC President Dietmar Riegler.

“Ryan has been an outstanding player for Tusker FC and a true ambassador for Kenyan football. His goals and commitment have inspired both his teammates and fans. While we are proud of what he has achieved with us, we are equally proud to see him take this big step to Europe. We wish him every success at Wolfsberger AC," said Tusker FC Chairman Charles Gacheru.

“Ryan’s development over the past year has been incredible. He is hardworking, disciplined, and has a natural eye for goal. We are confident he will excel in Austria and continue to make both Tusker and Kenya proud," Gacheru added. 

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Mainstream Beer Christine Kariuki also congratulated Ogam on his move, noting the club's proud role in nurturing football talent in the country.

“Ryan’s journey reflects what Tusker FC and KBL have always stood for - identifying, nurturing, and elevating local talent to the highest levels of the game. As sponsors, we take pride in seeing our players succeed not only in the local league but also on the international stage. His move is proof of our longstanding commitment to sports development in Kenya, and we believe Ryan will continue to inspire the next generation of footballers,” she said.

