New pact to unlock water infrastructure investment at Naivasha special economic zone

A new agreement with consortium partners to unlock water infrastructure investment in the country has been signed.

The agreement is between WaterConnect, a project development company with a consortium of partners including Haskoning, RebelGroup, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) and Africa Water Infrastructure Development Ltd.

The pact marks a significant milestone for WaterConnect, signalling its entry into advancing investment-ready projects.

It is meant to advance the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and domestic bulk water supply and wastewater project. “This is a defining moment for WaterConnect. Signing our first development agreement positions us as an active project developer,” said WaterConnect President John Moyer.

“And it signals what’s possible for the water sector more broadly: mobilising resources at scale through public-private collaboration to develop essential water and sanitation infrastructure.”

The Naivasha project, structured as a public-private partnership (PPP), is expected to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Kenya. Designed to serve both domestic users as well as industries located within the Naivasha SEZ, the scheme will deliver essential bulk water supply and wastewater treatment services under a 30-year agreement with the municipal utility.

The project will include the design, financing, construction, and operations of potable water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Once operational, the project is expected to benefit more than 270,000 people with improved water and sanitation services by supporting the transition of households from water kiosks to household connections.

It is also expected to bolster drinking water quality, enhance services for industries in the SEZ, and improve surface water quality via wastewater treatment and reuse in one of Kenya’s fastest-growing regions.

With an estimated capital expenditure of €93 million (Sh13.9 billion), the privately initiated proposal by Haskoning and RebelGroup was approved by the Kenyan PPP Directorate in May 2025.

The project is expected to strengthen Kenya’s water security while also meeting urban development objectives and supporting industrial growth.