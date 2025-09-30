IMF in town again: Kenya's dj vu dance with debt prescriptions begins

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

In what was a very American week for Kenya with UNGA@80, Haiti, Meg Whitman et al, we also got to quietly learn that the IMF is back in town (do they ever leave, they have an office here, right?). Last Wednesday’s presser from Washington DC was short and sharp. Basically, an IMF team will spend a fortnight in Nairobi – between September 25 and October 9 – “initiating” discussions with the Kenyan authorities (government) on a “possible” IMF-supported program.

This is obviously serious business for us, but let’s begin with a lighter look at this communication.