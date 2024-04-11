×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Here's what's causing your dry, cracked heels

Skin Care
By Ryan Kerubo | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Here's what's causing your dry, cracked heels (Photo: iStock)

Dry and cracked heels are unsightly and can be uncomfortable and even painful. While they might seem like a minor nuisance, they can indicate underlying health issues or lifestyle habits that need attention. Let’s delve into the common causes and effective solutions for this common foot problem. 

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

According to Dr Mahendra Bhanuprasad Pancholi, a consultant dermatologist and venereologist, genetic predisposition plays a significant role in developing dry and cracked heels. This can be further aggravated by repeated trauma or infections, particularly fungal infections. 

YOUR LIFESTYLE IS TO BLAME

“Walking or running barefoot, especially in hard and dry stony areas, can exacerbate the condition,” says Dr Pancholi. Constant pressure on the feet from prolonged standing or wearing ill-fitting shoes can exacerbate the development of cracks and calluses on the heels. However, he says that it’s improbable that ceramic tiles directly cause dry and cracked heels unless one develops an allergy to the materials. 

IT’S A NUTRITIONAL THING

Inadequate Vitamin A and E can certainly aggravate the condition. However, protection remains the best defence against such occurrences; incorporating these vitamins into one’s diet or through supplementation may help dry heel symptoms. 

DEHYDRATED SKIN 

Cold weather and low humidity levels can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and cracking. Lack of Moisture often stemming from dehydration, is one of the primary reasons for dry heels. Failing to moisturise the feet regularly can lead to dryness of the skin.

OTHER RISK FACTORS

Individuals with neuropathies, diabetes, obesity or congenital deformities of bones and joints, particularly in the lower limbs, are at higher risk for developing dry and cracked heels. Dr Pancholi recommends a combination of treatment and prevention strategies. “Soaking the feet in hot water followed by using keratolytic ointments containing urea and salicylic acid can help soften the skin and remove dead cells,” advises Dr Pancholi. “Protecting the feet from repeated injuries and infections is crucial.”

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Here's what's causing your dry, cracked heels
Here's what's causing your dry, cracked heels
Next article
Do you need to shower every day?
Do you need to shower every day?
.

Similar Articles

.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Chicken Alfredo
Easy recipe: Chicken Alfredo
Food
By Lolita Bunde
39m ago
Travelling smart with these tips
Leisure And Travel
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
1h ago
Here's what's causing your dry, cracked heels
Skin Care
By Ryan Kerubo
1h ago
Is he really the one I want to marry?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
2h ago
.

Recommended Articles

.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved