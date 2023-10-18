×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Leather up your dapper man

Accessories
 By Esther Muchene | Oct. 18, 2023  | 1 Min read
 Leather up your dapper man (Photo: Wilberforce Okwiri/ Standard)

Specializing in leather bags that blend functionality and fashion effortlessly, Anchor Leather offers a range of options to complement any dapper man’s unique style.

Whether you’re that corporate guru, a laid-back traveller or you appreciate casual elegance, the right bag will meet your demands without compromising on quality.

For the modern man who embraces a more casual aesthetic, leather backpacks strike the perfect balance between rugged and refined. These backpacks are not just for students they are a fashion-forward choice for anyone who values comfort and style.

When it comes to minimalist style, crossbody bags are a top pick. These sleek and streamlined bags are perfect for carrying the essentials without the bulk. Whether you're playing the window shopper down at the mall or going for a casual dinner date, a leather crossbody bag pairs effortlessly with a t-shirt, dark denim and sneakers.

Travelling in style is not just reserved for jet-setters. Anchor Leather duffle bags are designed for the man who appreciates the finer things in life even while on the move.

This is the quintessential accessory for the modern professional. Classic leather briefcases exude timeless elegance.

 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Leather up your dapper man
Leather up your dapper man
.

Similar Articles

.

Latest Articles

Five mistakes men make during intimacy
Five mistakes men make during intimacy
Relationships
By Esther Muchene
41m ago
Things you need to set up your home gym
Fitness
By Esther Muchene
1h ago
Why millennials and gen Zs are in no rush to get married
Relationships
By Mugendi Senior
2h ago
Five reasons you feel like a loser
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
23h ago
.

Recommended Articles

.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved