Why you need a skincare routine (Photo: iStock)

Proper care of our skin has various advantages that make us healthier and more confident as we carry on with our day-to-day activities.

If you don’t know why you need a skincare routine, maybe these benefits will change your mind:

It improves the health of your skin and helps prevent issues such as skin poisoning or skin cancer.

Adopting a daily skincare routine can slow down the ageing process.

Boosts one’s self-esteem in themselves and makes it easier for them to feel great and freely interact.

Following a daily skincare routine can improve one’s mental health, and reduces stress as one indulges themselves in the fun of skin care.

Having a proper skincare routine saves one money as one does not need to go to the spa or beauty therapy as often.

A proper skincare routine brings about reliable results for rashes, acne and various skin infections that occur often.

How to start a skincare routine:

Skincare is to be done not only in the morning but also at night. The basic skincare routine consists of fewer steps as compared to the complex way, one can determine whether to go small or large depending on the amount of time one has, the needs they have and the results expected from the entire process.

A simple one includes the following;

For morning;

Cleanser – to remove accumulated dirt built up overnight.

Moisturizer – to hydrate the skin and keep it moist.

Sunscreen – to protect the skin from the dangers of direct exposure to the sun.

For evening;

Makeup remover – to remove makeup applied in the morning.

Cleanser – to remove any residue stuck on the face.

Night cream – to assist skin repair and helps the skin feel moisturized

A skincare routine is important for all women of all ages and it is never late to start one. Some skin types do not require the complexity of a skincare routine but others do, so it is advised to seek medical assistance so as to know what works for you and what does not.

Finding a skincare routine that works effectively for you is important and that you will follow. A balanced diet, plenty of water and minerals are also important so as to achieve your skin goals.