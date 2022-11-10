×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why you need a skincare routine

Skin Care
By Fatuma Adhiambo | Jun. 22, 2023  | 2 Min read
 Why you need a skincare routine (Photo: iStock)

Proper care of our skin has various advantages that make us healthier and more confident as we carry on with our day-to-day activities.

If you don’t know why you need a skincare routine, maybe these benefits will change your mind:

It improves the health of your skin and helps prevent issues such as skin poisoning or skin cancer.

Adopting a daily skincare routine can slow down the ageing process.

Boosts one’s self-esteem in themselves and makes it easier for them to feel great and freely interact.

Following a daily skincare routine can improve one’s mental health, and reduces stress as one indulges themselves in the fun of skin care.

Having a proper skincare routine saves one money as one does not need to go to the spa or beauty therapy as often.

A proper skincare routine brings about reliable results for rashes, acne and various skin infections that occur often.

How to start a skincare routine:

Skincare is to be done not only in the morning but also at night. The basic skincare routine consists of fewer steps as compared to the complex way, one can determine whether to go small or large depending on the amount of time one has, the needs they have and the results expected from the entire process.

A simple one includes the following;

For morning;

Cleanser – to remove accumulated dirt built up overnight.

Moisturizer – to hydrate the skin and keep it moist.

Sunscreen – to protect the skin from the dangers of direct exposure to the sun.

For evening;

Makeup remover – to remove makeup applied in the morning.

Cleanser – to remove any residue stuck on the face.

Night cream – to assist skin repair and helps the skin feel moisturized

A skincare routine is important for all women of all ages and it is never late to start one. Some skin types do not require the complexity of a skincare routine but others do, so it is advised to seek medical assistance so as to know what works for you and what does not.

Finding a skincare routine that works effectively for you is important and that you will follow. A balanced diet, plenty of water and minerals are also important so as to achieve your skin goals.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Why you need a skincare routine
Why you need a skincare routine
Next article
Skincare myths: If it's good enough to eat it's good enough for your skin
Skincare myths: If it's good enough to eat it's good enough for your skin
.

Similar Articles

Benefits of having a skincare routine
By Esther Muchene Nov. 10, 2022
Benefits of having a skincare routine
.

Latest Articles

Meet Vanessa, the 'Second Family' heiress
Meet Vanessa, the 'Second Family' heiress
Achieving Woman
By Eve Writer
5h ago
Easy recipe: Scotch eggs
Food
By Fatuma Adhiambo
5h ago
My husband constantly lies to me
Marriage Advice
By Chris Hart
5h ago
My husband is keeping a mistress, do I confront him?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved