Kenyan social media star Elsa Majimbo bags deal with Rihanna’s Fenty

Internet sensation and influencer Elsa Majimbo is working with Rihanna’s fashion brand Fenty. Taking to her social media, Majimbo made the announcement saying, “My 19 year old self literally got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial. I’m so proud!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.
The 19-year-old whose internet ramblings are funny, raw and completely relatable went on to thank Fenty and Rihanna for the amazing opportunity.
“Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand!”
Majimbo’s fame has grown exponentially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shares hilarious videos on her Instagram and Twitter pages, many of which have gone viral.
