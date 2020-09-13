x Eve Woman Wellness Readers Lounge Leisure and Travel My Man Bridal Health Relationships Parenting About Us Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenyan social media star Elsa Majimbo bags deal with Rihanna’s Fenty

Achieving Woman By Audrey Masitsa
(Photo: Instagram @majimb.o)

Internet sensation and influencer Elsa Majimbo is working with Rihanna’s fashion brand Fenty. Taking to her social media, Majimbo made the announcement saying, “My 19 year old self literally got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial. I’m so proud!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

The 19-year-old whose internet ramblings are funny, raw and completely relatable went on to thank Fenty and Rihanna for the amazing opportunity.

“Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand!”

Majimbo’s fame has grown exponentially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shares hilarious videos on her Instagram and Twitter pages, many of which have gone viral.

