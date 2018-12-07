Details about Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last weekend in what could pass by as ‘the wedding of the year’ in India. Although her friend the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle did not attend the wedding, Chopra and Jonas were surrounded by close family members and friends during the three-day wedding ceremony.

Their wedding outfits

Priyanka's custom, hand-beaded Ralph Lauren gown was paired with a jaw-dropping 75-foot veil for her Christian Ceremony but for the Hindu wedding, she wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga.

In an interview a day after the wedding festivities, Mrs Jonas disclosed that both of her two dressed were personalized for her.

"For me, it was not about fashion. I wanted something unique. Both the dresses - red and white - were personalized for me... I had names, dates, my parents' names... my mother-in-law's wedding dress embroidered on mine... things that mattered to me. I wanted the longest veil in the world... My 75-foot long veil... and I got that. The outfits were personal choices,” she revealed

Interestingly, they both wore custom Ralph Lauren at their Christian wedding to mark a special occasion in their life. They first appeared publicly together at the Met Gala in which they both wore Ralph Lauren, so it's natural that they'd opt for the designer on their big day.

Nick’s tuxedo wasn’t your average black suit, white button-down, and tie. A piece of lace from Priyanka’s wedding dress was sewn into his jacket, embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan,” which means “My Life.”

It is reported that Chopra’s red lehenga also included meaningful details as well. The names of her now husband and her parents (Ashok and Madhu) were also sewn into the waistband of her dazzling dress. Their names were written in her native language.

Nick also dressed in a traditional Indian outfit.

18-Foot Wedding Cake

The former Quantico star and her husband went all out to celebrate their big day. Photos taken at the wedding show the couple cutting a truly massive cake with a sword. From images and video footage, their wedding cake appears to have been at least six tiers; it was reportedly 18-feet-tall.

According to People, Nick flew in chefs from Kuwait and Dubai to prepare the cake. Filmfare reports that the chefs visited several Indian restaurants to curate the menu, which also included Rajasthani dishes.

The cake was cut after the couple exchanged vows at their first wedding ceremony, held in accordance with Christian traditions. They had a second ceremony, in accordance with Hindu traditions, a day later. A three-minute fireworks show took place while they cut the cake, after which they had their first dance, to Roberta Flack’s First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

Sh50, 000 Wedding Make up

Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. Wearing all Marc Jacobs beauty products during the first part of her wedding celebrations, 36-year-old Priyanka looked fresh and youthful.

Makeup artist Yumi Mori, who is no stranger to painting Priyanka's face for events and photo shoots, was the makeup artist of choice for the big day.

“I wanted her skin to shimmer and glow, so I dusted on the new Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Scarlet to give her a warm, luminous look after I evened out the complexion with the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick," makeup artist Yumi Mori said in a press release.

The products are yet to be launched in the market with word on the street saying that they could hit the market in May 2019.

Altogether, Priyanka's makeup look cost a total of around Sh50, 000.

Delayed Honeymoon

However, the newly weds have decided to delay their honeymoon as they already went back to work just one day after their final wedding reception and two days after their second wedding ceremony.

Speaking to India's NDTV, Priyanka explained why she and Jonas are delaying their honeymoon. "My work and Nick’s work are very important to us," she started.

She explained that she committed to the Bumble event before she set her wedding date. (The event was to launch a dating site in which the actress has an ownership stake and she earlier told Vogue that she's helping bring the dating app to India.)

"My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond. And we had decided to do this a long time ago before anyone was getting married and so I stuck to my commitment. But besides that, it’s something I’m really excited about as well."

She offered advice too to other brides debating whether or not to do a honeymoon immediately after their ceremony.

"I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, is right. It doesn’t matter if your priority is work, that’s right. If your priority is a honeymoon, that’s right. If your priority is doing nothing, that’s right too. Cause as newlyweds, it’s really your turn. You get to do whatever you want. And with us, these are the choices we took that work for us."

