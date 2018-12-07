Serena Williams reveals Meghan Markle's sweet habit - but urges her to stop

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill for new home could cost Sh654 million

Tennis champ Serena Williams has advised her "sweet" pal Meghan Markle to "stop being so nice".

The mum-of-one recalled a recent conversation with the Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is expecting her first child.

She says Meghan was more interested in how she was than herself - despite juggling pregnancy and royal duties.

And she says her friend hasn't changed one bit since becoming Prince Harry's wife and one of the most famous women in the world.

Serena, also 37, told People: “I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?'

“I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

Serena, who gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last year, also said she's been giving mum-to-be Meghan tips.

But she admitted the Duchess "still gives me more advice."

The pair have a long-standing friendship dating back to 2010 where they reportedly first met at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Speaking about their friendship on her former lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan said she and the tennis ace bonded very quickly when playing a game of flag football, which is a variation of American football.

Meghan wrote: “We hit it off immediately.

“Taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff.”

Then-actress Meghan and Serena were also snapped together at the 2014 Super Bowl in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and again at the launch of the sport star’s clothing line during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian , 35, also attended Meghan’s lavish wedding to Harry, 34, in Windsor, Berkshire, in May.

Serena also previously gushed about her friendship with the Duchess, revealing that the pair are always keen to support one another.

She said: "We always had a wonderful friendship.

"Every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me... Now she’s supporting me in a different role but our friendship is still exactly the same.

"We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot. I look forward to it."

