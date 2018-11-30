ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill for new home could cost Sh654 million

Sarah Ferguson has revealed the powerful lesson she learned after a traffic jam potentially saved her life during the 9/11 tragedy.

Fergie, 59, was on her way to the Twin Towers on September 11 when al-Qaeda crashed two hijacked planes into the buildings killing almost 3,000 people.

The North and South Towers collapsed, with the debris causing more deaths and injuries to the people below.

It was only because Fergie was running 20 minutes late that she was not in the North Tower at the time.

The mum-of-two should have been in her office on the 101st floor where she ran her charity, Chances for Children.

She created it for a young boy called P.J, who had suffered severe burns in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Fergie this week admitted how the close encounter with the tragedy changed her outlook on life and that she always tries to think positively.

The duchess told Hello: "I take every minute as a blessing, I really do, and I really work hard at it. Because the minute you look too far forward, then you're missing now.

"The minute you look back, you can't go back. Hindsight is a wonderful thing."

A further reminder of the tragic fate Fergie avoided was when she saw her charity mascot - a rag doll named Little Red which sat on the window looking over New York - being retrieved from the rubble on TV.

"When it came on TV, I looked and saw Little Red and the presenter said 'Oh look there's a child's doll!' and I immediately called up the presenter and said please, don't worry," Fergie told the "Because I was so worried they would think that a child was lost or buried in the rubble.

"So I said no, it's not a child's doll it's Little Red and she is a symbol for Chances for Children."

The original mascot is now part of the 9/11 memorial exhibit on Ground Zero, and the duchess has gone on to write a series of books based on the character.

