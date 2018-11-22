Beard game: Nine celebs who are rocking no shave November

ALSO READ: Best lovers? Five reasons why women drool over men with beards

A study by The Journal of Evolutionary Biology in August 2016 found that most women find men with facial hair more attractive than clean-shaven men.

Although it is a matter of tastes and preferences, the idea of bearing facial hair stirs alot of xcitement in the month of November where men abstain from shaving their beards.

Christened No Shave November, the fever catches across the world with many men sharing pictures of their facial hair for all to see.

Beards became so popular to a point where Mike McMillan created a Facebook group called Beard Game Matter where men can learn about it.

