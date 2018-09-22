﻿ Recipes: Easy fish in peanut sauce : Evewoman - The Standard
Recipes

Recipes: Easy fish in peanut sauce

Chef Ali Mandhry

22nd Sep 2018

This recipe is super exciting to create using readily available ingredients. You can use store-bought peanut butter which makes the sauce thicken in a minute.  

 

What you will need:

500g fish fillet

2 cloves of garlic, finely grated

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 onion sliced

2 medium size tomatoes

2 tablespoon oil

200g peanut butter

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups water

Salt to taste

What to do:

Portion the fish fillet into your desired shape. I prefer cutting them in diamond shape. Marinate the fish with black pepper, salt, garlic and ginger mix well and let stay in the marinade for about an hour.

In a non-stick pan over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, pan-sear the fish until golden brown and crispy on the outside (about 3 minutes each side). Once cooked, set aside.

In a blender, put in tomatoes and 1 cup water. Blend until smooth and set aside.

In a pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil, add the onions and sauté until it’s soft and starts to turn golden brown. Add the blended tomatoes and bring to a boil until reduced and thick.

In a separate bowl, dilute the peanut butter with one cup of water, mixing it with a spoon until it becomes light on consistency.

Pour the peanut mixture into the tomato mixture, mix well with a spatula until combined. Reduce heat then bring to a boil. Add the fried fish, coating the fish with the sauce.

Adjust seasoning with some salt and pepper. Cook for a further 3 minutes. The sauce with thicken fast so don’t overcook it. Serve hot with some plain rice.

