It’s a bouncing baby boy! Congratulations Lillian Muli on birth of baby Liam

Derrick Oluoch

23rd Jul 2018
Lillian Muli

 

Popular news anchor Lillian Muli has delivered. She gave birth yesterday, 22nd July,  to a bouncing baby boy, Liam.

The news of Lillian Muli’s baby’s birth was announced live on TV by fellow anchor Anne Kiguta as she anchored the prime time news.

"We have just been informed Lillian Muli has been blessed with a baby boy," Kiguta announced.

Muli had earlier this month taken her maternity leave and even stated that she would be stepping away from social media for a while.

Muli has had the internet on its heels after news emerged that she was expecting her second child. First it was rumours about who the baby daddy was with Jeff Koinange’s name being thrown into the rumour mix.

However, the air was later cleared after flamboyant football boss Jared Nevaton publicly confirmed that he was the child’s father.

Muli during her surprise baby shower

Muli’s baby boy has come as a surprise as netizens were largely convinced that she was having a girl taking from her baby shower gifts and a post she shared earlier of a beautiful pair of baby girl shoes.

Congratulations to Muli on birth of baby Liam.

