Kenyans join in mourning Mama Oliech

Derrick Oluoch

21st Jul 2018
Mama Mary Auma Oliech has passed on. She passed away on Friday at her house in Lavington after she fell ill at home.

ALSO READ: Who is Caren Wakoli? The only Kenyan woman to receive recognition in Obama’s Mandela anniversary speech

Other than being the mother to one of Kenya’s most celebrated football stars, Dennis Oliech, Mama Oliech was also well known for her finger-licking tilapia at her popular Mama Oliech restaurant in Hurlingham.

The restaurant received worldwide fame after Facebook co-founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg took lunch there during his visit to Kenya.

Mama Oliech did not make it to Kogelo during Former President of the United States Barack Obama’s recent visit where her daughter prepared her famous Mama Oliech tilapia for the former POTUS.

Facebook co-founder at Mama Oliech's [Courtesy]

Five years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer before she was flown to France for a yearlong treatment by Oliech who was playing in Francis at the time.

This only came to light last year when the public went savage on her son accusing him of living a poor life after wasted his money on luxury. Defending her son, she said he is a renowned son of the soil who raised the Kenyan flag high on the footballing world and thus deserved better from Kenyans.

Dennis Oliech [Courtesy]

She went ahead to elaborate that Oliech also spent a lot of money on her treatment in France.

“He has helped us whenever he can when it comes to family projects. When I was battling cancer, he played a big role in making sure I got well. He found a doctor in France who treated me from 2013 to 2016,” she told the media

ALSO READ: Down but not out: Serena Williams warms hearts with inspiration message to mothers after losing match

Confirming his mother’s death Nickson Onywanda, Dennis Oliech’s elder brother, said that the body has been moved to Umash Funeral Home.

Family, friends and personalities have been sending their condolence messages:

