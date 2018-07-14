﻿ Super woman! Kanze Dena gets promotion at State House barely a month after appointment : Evewoman - The Standard
Super woman! Kanze Dena gets promotion at State House barely a month after appointment

Derrick Oluoch

14th Jul 2018
Kanze Dena

Former TV anchor Kanze Dena has landed a promotion at her State House job barely a month since she was appointed.

Ms Dena is now the State House spokesperson after her immediate former boss Manoah Esipisu left the position vacant following his ambassadorial appointment in the recent government mini reshuffle.

Ms Dena, who announced the changes on Friday 13th July, is now the acting Spokesperson and head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit.

"Now that my boss Manaoh Esipisu has been redeployed, I wish to announce I am the acting State House spokesperson," she explained as she announced the mini cabinet reshuffle that affected at least two Cabinet Secretaries.

The mother of one has been phenomenal in her work since her appointment a month ago as the Deputy State House Spokesperson.

Previously working as a Kiswahili anchor, her entry to State House has seen posts on the Presidential social media pages done in both English and Kiswahili. Ms Dena has been sending statements on the Presidents activities in both English and Kiswahili language which is the official national language.

Achieving woman
Kanze Dena
State House

