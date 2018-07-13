﻿ It’s time to change your bra! Here are signs that you need to a new bra : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

Here are signs that you need to change your bra

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

13th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

A bra is an essential clothing for every woman because it supports the breasts and contributes in making them firm. Some women don’t like the idea of purchasing a bra; they prefer repeating it till it gets old which is not alright. It’s unhygienic and could cause infections around the breasts. To avoid that simply clean and replace the old bras in your closet from time to time.

Here are the signs that show you need new bras in the closet:

  • The straps are always falling off

It’s normally embarrassing when you are dressed up and the bra straps are out. This shows that you are wearing the wrong bra size or it has become too old and lose. Purchase the right bra size to avoid this happening.

  • The Underwire does not rest well under the breasts

When the underwire is tight and makes you feel itchy, it’s time to buy a new bra. The underwire is meant to contour the shape of the breasts and give them support.

  • The bra has lost elasticity

This happens when you are wearing the same bra most of the times and the hook is really tight. To avoid it being lose, always wear the bra on the loosest hook. For those that repeat bras, simply purchase more bras.

 

 

ALSO READ: Six braid styles inspiration from Solange Knowles, Beyoncé’s little sister

Bra
Girl talk
Lady speak
Girl's world
Wardrobe

Related Stories

Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

Entertainment

Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

By Wanja Mbuthia

Six braid styles inspiration from Solange Knowles, Beyoncé’s little sister

Hair

Six braid styles inspiration from Solange Knowles, Beyoncé’s little sister

By Shanniq Monicah

Gospel TV Host Anthony Ndiema reveals miracle that worked for first born son

Spiritual

Gospel TV Host Anthony Ndiema reveals miracle that worked for first born son

By Wanja Mbuthia

6 common behaviors that are silently killing your relationship

Relationships

6 common behaviors that are silently killing your relationship

By Esther Muchene

Girl talk: Married women are expected to drop their unmarried friends

Lady Speak

Girl talk: Married women are expected to drop their unmarried friends

By BERYL ITINDI

The types of friends you must have

Readers Lounge

The types of friends you must have

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman