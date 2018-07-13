Khloe cuddles up with Baby True

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child into the world in early April.

Ever since, the reality star and proud new mum has been keen to keep her fans updated with every step of motherhood. And over the weekend, the 34-year-old revealed she had stopped breastfeeding her little girl, instead deciding to switch to formula. "I had to stop breastfeeding," Khloe explained on Twitter. "It was hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn't working for my body. Sadly."

The reality star added that she'd "tried every trick in the book", including seeking the advice of a lactation specialist. Replying to a fan who said that she should try drinking more water, Khloe said she'd tried that and also "special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue."

Baby True

In response to another fan, Khloe admitted trying to produce more milk for True started to become stressful, before saying sister Kourtney found it so easy when it came to her three kids - Mason, Penelope and Reign. "Oh my gosh I was the same!! I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn’t realise what a relief it was for me to not stress and worry anymore. "Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding."