ALSO READ: How to get rid of foul smell from your fridge

Hardly will you find people talking about poop. We prefer to keep our poop business to ourselves and even assume it never happens to us at all. The truth however, is that you can learn a lot of things about your health through the colour and texture of your number2.

Here are some basic things that your body is telling you through your poop:

Pencil thin: If your poop is pencil thin, then it could mean that you are constipated and should not be alarming if it happens for a day or two. However, if it continues for a while, according to Dr. Sheth, it could be a sign of rectal cancer. Hear him, "With rectal cancer, the tumor is fixed and rigid and encircles the rectum so there’s less space for stool to squeeze through so it appears very thin and stringy,"

If it smells like eggs and you have diarrhea: This could mean you are suffering from giardia, an infection of the small intestines. This condition can be found all over the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Your poop floats: if you find that your poop is floating rather than sinking, then this could mean that you have too much gas in your tummy. Probably you have been taking in a lot of foods with gas such as beans, cabbages etc .