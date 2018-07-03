﻿ Here is how to rock the matrix sunglasses : Evewoman - The Standard
#TrendAlert: The Matrix Sunglasses that are driving the fashionistas wild

Shanniq Monicah

03rd Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Actress Kate stuns at the Swahili Fashion Week, bags most fashionable female personality award

Fashion never dies, it’s a cycle. The matrix sunglasses which were a fashion statement back in the days are back with a bang! It’s one of the biggest trends in 2018 and we cannot get enough of it. They come in different styles, sizes and are similar to the cat eye frame. Big design brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and Prada have displayed this trend and it has become a show stopper in the streets.  Since they come in different sizes, one has to know their facial shape for this will guide them to buy what suits their face. There are different frames for this trend which include:

  • The Cat-Eye frame

This is best for those that have been blessed with a strong horizontal jawline, square chin and broad forehead. It makes one’s face look wide but if you are not comfortable with the cat eye frame, there is always something for everyone.

  • The Rectangular Frame

This frame is good for those that have round and oval face. Some are designed in wire frames and large frames so it depends with what works best for you. If you are a trendsetter, it’s okay to have any type of these rectangular frames.

  • The Oval/Circular Frame

When it comes to this frame, it’s only meant for those that have the heart and square face shape. If you are not heart shaped and want to wear this type of frame simply stick to dark frames.

ALSO READ: Seven shoe mistakes that harm your health

