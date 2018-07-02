ALSO READ: In whose arms are they spending the 90 plus minutes? World Cup facts every girl should know

We are living in a generation where ladies want and expect to get married before they hit thirty but sometimes those plans fail and disappointment sets in.

Most women who are single in their 30’s and it is by choice. They have spent most of their 20’s in long term relationships or just want to grow independently first.

Instead of focusing on why you are still single in your 30’s, focus on the positivity because it makes you a better individual, open to relate with men. Here are the amazing things about being single in your 30’s:

You have invested in great friendships

Female friendships are important in a lady’s life because there is a lot they share in common. You need friends to gravel with, share all the boy drama in your life, encourage and support each other’s dreams. The bright side of being single in your 30’s is that you have established the type of friends you want in your life.

You have learnt a lot regarding men

Experiences shape us to be better individuals. When you are single in your 30’s there is a lot you have learnt regarding men. For instance, you understand what you want in a man as you have experience with different breeds of men. You also get to learn certain things about yourself that you never knew. In addition to that, there is also the knowledge of your weaknesses and strengths which make you work on been better.

You have gained independence

Women who are single in their 30’s are mostly independent as they have had time to build their lives. Their independence is all rounded from spiritually, mentally and financially. This gives them a bigger picture when they want to start dating for they make choices on how the relationship will add value to their lives.

You can travel as much as you want to

Traveling is one of the hobbies that make you experience new things and cultures which add some adventure in your life. It also gives you inner peace and growth because you are alone there. Traveling in your 30’s when single also gives you the chance to make memorable experiences which is quite different when you are with a spouse.

