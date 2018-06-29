ALSO READ: 15 things you should do for yourself as an adult

In most cases especially in an African setting, marriage is only deemed complete with children. Little wonder then most couples break up or opt for side plans after failing to get children. It really takes some patience and tolerance to keep up with your partner if they cannot produce kids.

However, the stars seemed to have shined upon one Nigerian couple after waiting for almost four decades to hold their own child. The 64-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife welcomed a bouncing baby boy last week.

The man’s nephew took to twitter to announce the good news:

