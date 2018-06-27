The big reveal: Here is what Kenyan women are looking for in men

ALSO READ: Four signs that show your male bestie has feelings for you

Currently in Kenya, the population of women is higher than that of men. Little wonder then becomes a little challenging for women to find perfect men to settle down with.

Maybe it is the reason why we have more single mothers as compared to single dads.

So when you decide that you now want to settle for good, here is how to vet a man and know if he qualifies for a husband material, away from the tall, dark and handsome cliché:

Smart and intelligent:

A husband ought to be the head of the family. Being the head, a husband becomes the trendsetter default. In his capacity then, he should be smart and intelligent. We aren’t talking about book-smart where you have several degrees to his name (Though it’s an added advantage). Nope, he ought to be sober enough to use his brain well.

Good provider:

Even the good book dictates that a man should provide for his family. This however does not mean that the woman shouldn’t chip in once in a while. She should but just when necessary. If a man is a poor provider and makes no effort to better himself, then do not settle for him.

Loves you wholesomely

A good man should love you for who you are. He should fall in love with your good qualities and embrace your flaws. You shouldn’t hide the real you for fear of his judgement. If he tries to change you to suit his taste, then he is not good for you. Ditch him.

Considerate:

A good man will always consider you and your feelings before making any decision whether big or small. Factoring you in in everything shows that he respects you and cares for your input. He could be an indicator that he sees a future with you.

Growth-oriented

Life is an endless learning/growing process. A good man is willing to accept that everyone is flawless and growth is part of life. He should not be someone who thinks he is there yet and does not need to alter some things to better himself.

Willing to put some effort into the relationship:

A relationship is a two-way thing. If a problem crops up, it should the effort of both of you to solve it. However, you should be able to understand what ‘working hard to improve’ means to him since people interpret this differently.

Good communicator:

When it comes to relationships, communication is a key ingredient. The both of you should be able to communicate openly about anything. You should not be afraid to bring up some topics because you are not sure how he is going to take it or react.

Trustworthy:

It goes without saying that a good relationship is/or should be built on trust. How do you intend to survive in a life-time commitment with someone you do not trust? A husband should be someone you can always count on and one you are sure will not betray you at any time.

