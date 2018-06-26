﻿ Analyzing Meghan Markle's style evolution : Evewoman - The Standard
Trendsetters

Photo Gallery: Meghan Markle style evolution, from actress to Duchess of Sussex

Mara Fernandez

26th Jun 2018

The Royal life of Meghan Markle has notably contributed to her wardrobe change, The former actress has altered her wardrobe in line with the British Royalty. We travel back in time and view Meghan Markle's best outfits since the acting dsays to the current Duchess of Sussex.

2006-2007

Meghan Markle was starting her career as an actress, she had a more youthful and demure style. She wasn’t confident yet enough to risk with colours and designs.

2011-2012

Little by little she started defining her taste, using more daring outfits and combining difficult colours.She even started wearing spangle outfits. Meghan was becoming more confident and sure of herself.

2013-2015

During this period of time, Meghan Markle redefined her style, surprising us with very elegant outfits. She was daring every type of garment, from miniskirts to masculine outfits, from shorts to trousers with stilettos, from a total white look to a ripped jeans and basic shirt. Nothing was stopping her.

2016

Markle was a very mature woman already, very secure of herself and her outfits talk by themselves. During this year she started dating Prince Harry and her happiness was expressed in her style.

2017-2018

This period is characterized by long coats, headdresses and lack of necklines. Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, is officially a Royal Lady already.

