Men only! The ‘Babes’ of Barcelona

I am seated at the counter of a soccer bar with my colleague, the photographer, Arap Cheruiyot.

The late World Cup match ended two hours ago. It is now midnight. But this bar in Barcelona is far from quiet because a Campus party is in full flow.

I take out my tiny notebook as I soak in the atmosphere and the characters here (because that is what writers do when they are either feeling pretentious, or poetic, or have had too many glasses of chilled white wine).

Here are some characters I spot among these ‘babes’ of Barcelona, whose average age is 20.

Miss Popularity

There is always that girl who is the most powerful of the lot in the room, anywhere.

In this case, it is a tall brunette, in a flowing gown, and stands in the room like she owns the bar.

Her college mates (men) keep her wine glass full; yet the other ‘babes’ don’t seem to mind.

Far from being jealous, they come up to her for hugs, she kisses their cheeks, she is clearly le popular girl.

Sporty Spice

Then there is this buff Spanish young lady.

She shouts at the top of her voice, and is liked by the boys (yet none of them would date her).

She happily participates in the drinking competitions that ONLY adults in their late teens/ early 20s think are amusing. Then moves to the foosball table to kick some behind.

Drunk Dear

She is bleary eyed, and her voice is as slurry as her vision is blurry.

Yet she keeps asking for more tequila shots.

Of course #TeamFisi, being an international operation, like the United Nations, is already in action – buying drunk dear more shots as they strategise on how to capitalise on the situation.

Dancing Queen

This one is refusing to leave the floor, with her pumps, clingy dress, pumping fists (‘raise your hands up in the air’) and pumped up energy.

Every song is ‘her’ song – and the way she talks to the deejay, you would think the two of them were engaged.

Loose Lush

There is a young lady here. Her cleavage is out, and the short shorts she is wearing cling to her bottom the way those baby monkeys at Arboretum cling to their mother’s udders (as said monkey moms race from tree to tree, and swing off branches).

Lost Geek

She is sitting quietly at the corner, sipping one of those fruity drinks that come with ‘umbrellas.’

She has thickish black frame spectacles, and her braced teeth are out as she gawks at all the action – and you get the feeling she is sad that school’s out for summer. She will miss class!

Fashion Disaster

But seriously, Spanish signorita, do you not have friends on Campus?

How do you come for a party in a backless dress, but with your back bra showing – then wear tennis shoes with this white evening gown, that was clearly made with expensive dinners in mind? How?

The Foreign One

She is the dark eyed beauty who is clearly not Spanish like everyone else in the room.

When she comes up to ask me where I’m from, I find out she is from Syria – and we end up having a slightly serious conversation about Assad and the situation there – over a beer.

Table of Four

Finally, why must every pub have one of those Four Female battalions, who just drink wine, whine (or merry make) and make it impossible for any man to approach any of them?

We had one of those ‘Table for Four’ females that evening.

[email protected]