It was a victory for women during yesterday’s World Cup match between Spain and Iran and where the handsome Diego Costa scored the winning goal for Spain. As a Spanish national, let me celebrate the win right here ‘YEEEEEEEAAAAHHHH!!!!!’.

But it was also history in the making as Iranian women were allowed to watch the match in the same stadium as men for the first time since 1979, it sounds crazy right? Well, Iranian women were not allowed to be together with men in the same stadium since the Islamic Revolution 39 years ago.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran made the decision after complains of most conservative men, stating “sometimes violent environment and foul language is not appropriate for women”.

Yesterday’s match was retransmitted in a big screen in the local stadium of Azadi in Tehran, capital city of Iran. Iranian women expressed their joy as they entered the stadium as is seen their tweets.

“We are entering” the documentary maker Mina Keshavarz tweeted. Samia, another fan, also recognized “I cried ridiculously” when she was entering in the stadium. But she wasn’t the only one, Negar tweeted “I've been crying for an hour. In this country it is difficult to be happy. I'm going back to the stadium ".

Before this big moment for Iranian women happened, some of them were brave enough to dress up like men to enter in the stadiums as we show you in the photos.