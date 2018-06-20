ALSO READ: 5 ways to keep your energy level up during the cold weather

It’s very important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet when pregnant. During this time, the body needs additional nutrients and minerals. Having a diet that does not meet the body’s needs can affect the baby’s growth, development; create birth complications and gestational diabetes.

It is there advisable for pregnant mothers to eat healthy.

Here are five foods that must be in your diet according to Health Line:

Sweet Potatoes

Pregnant women are advised to increase their Vitamin A intake by 40%. Sweet potatoes are enriched with beta-carotene which is a compound that is converted to Vitamin A. The Vitamin A is essential for growth and foetal development. They also contain fiber increases fullness, reduces blood sugar and improves the digestive health and mobility.

Eggs

An egg is estimated to have 77 calories and is enriched with proteins and fats. Besides that, eggs also contain choline, vitamins and minerals. Choline helps in brain development and health. When there is low intake it can lead to decreased brain function.

Leafy greens

These include kales, spinach, broccoli and the likes. They contain fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron and potassium. The fiber prevents constipation which is common among expectant women. Besides that they are also act as anti-oxidants which make the digestion easy and clear toxins.

Lean Meat

This type of meat has low fat content and they include pork, chicken, turkey and beef. They are all enriched with proteins but beef and pork have additional nutrients, iron and choline. Iron acts as a mineral which is used by red blood cells to deliver the oxygen. Low intake of iron during early and mid-pregnancy may cause anemia which may result to premature delivery and low birth weight.

Whole grains

They include brown rice, barley, millet, oats, popcorn and whole wheat bread. This should be eaten best during the second and third trimesters. They are enriched with fiber, antioxidants, iron, zinc, magnesium, copper and vitamin B. It reduces the risk of heart diseases and diabetes.