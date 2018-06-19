ALSO READ: Eight appetizing reasons to sleep naked

Couples do not always share in their hobbies. Currently, the World Cup fever is taking most of the men’s time. It is during this season that they go watching matches in bars or with friends, keeping them far from home and their partners.

Ladies, this doesn’t mean they don’t love you anymore, you need to be patient and some of this advice we are offering you could help your relationship survive the World Cup season.

Don’t impose anything to anyone:

Football fans have waited for this event for four years so they will try to watch as many matches as they can, because they like and are passionate about sports. If your partner is obsessed with the World Cup, you have to understand what he likes and adapt to it. We were aware that the World Cup was coming, so don’t frustrate yourself and avoid misunderstandings, talk to him about it, and try and understand which team he is supporting and support it too if need be.

Schedule yourselves to find time together, either watch a game together with pop corns at home, with a cold beer in the bar, or find out which days is he free of matches to do your own plans together.

Try to understand your partner’s feelings and points of view, don’t think the result of the match can’t affect him so much, don’t conclude that it is just a game. If you don’t try to understand each other you will have misunderstandings that will hurt you as a couple.

Respect each other choices:

Being a couple in a healthy relationship, doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything. Respect each other’s space and choices. If there is a balance between the couple and personal times, harmony will reign the relationship.

The relationship is more important than football, obvious, but we must avoid pressing and forcing the other partner to do something they don’t want. Respecting issues we don’t agree or we are not interested about or we don’t even like it, is a big challenge we have to affront because of the mutual love.