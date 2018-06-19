ALSO READ: Meghan Markle bashed for breaking the Royal’s protocol by wearing an off-the shoulder dress

Thomas Markle has finally broken his silence on missing out on his daughter’s royal wedding. The father of the Duchess of Sussex opened up during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, 18th June. Thomas, who is recovering from a heart surgery that prevented him from attending the Royal Wedding said that he watched the whole event on TV.

Mr. Markle said that he broke the news about not attending the wedding to Harry and Meghan through a phone call. In his words, “"They were disappointed... and they both said, 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you'.

Come the wedding day, looking at Prince Charles (Harry’s father) walk Meghan down the aisle, he admits he felt jealous but was honoured as he couldn’t think of a better replacement than Prince Charles. "I was thrilled to tears he was doing that, I just wish it had been my hand holding hers, not his," he said.

Asked about what he thought about Meghan’s mother attending the wedding, he said, “"My ex-wife is a beautiful woman. I thought she looked very good, I kind of wish she was sitting next to someone."

Though Thomas Markle has not met Prince Harry face to face, they talk politics on phone and he thinks that the Prince is "very nice man, gentleman, and very likable."