Leading by example? Here is why Esther Passaris ditched her car and cycled to parliament

ALSO READ: Esther Passaris shares photo breastfeeding in solidarity with woman kicked out of city restaurant

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Tuesday afternoon stirred and thrilled the city residents after she opted to ride a bicycle to parliament for the afternoon session.

The first time Woman Representative ditched her car and opted for a bicycle in a bid to encourage cycling as an alternative means of transport in the city. Passaris rode all the way from her Kitusuru residence to the parliament. According to her tweet, the riding was not easy.

Feeling elated for a successful ride from my home to Parliament this afternoon. Admittedly, cycling in Nairobi is a daunting task loaded with many risks, but that shouldn't be the case…her tweet read.

This was the second time the Member of Parliament rode in the city as on Saturday, she participated in a female cyclists’ competition where they rode from Kenyatta Avenue all the way to Panari Hotel on Mombasa Rd and back.

Passaris said this is line with her objectives to understand the challenges of cycling in the city, then she can be able to lobby for safe cycling lanes.

ALSO READ: Beauty flows in the genes: Meet Esther Passaris’ gorgeous daughter