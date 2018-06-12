ALSO READ: Best intercourse positions for pregnant women

Sexual lubricants can be very helpful to the women who struggle to get wet and experience painful sex. Using lube takes your intimacy to another level because it makes the love session more slippery and gives you mind-blowing orgasms. Here are three types of lubes for women with different sexual needs:

Oil-based lubricants

This type of lubricant is easy to find around your environs. They include baby oil, mineral oil, petroleum jelly or creams. The disadvantage of using oil lubes is they damage the latex in the condoms which may lead to breakage.

Water-based lubricants

These are the most common lubricants used. They come in different brands and they are less likely to irritate sensitive skin, has no taste and feels like natural lubrication. It does not interfere with oral sex.

Silicon-based lubricants

This type of lube lasts longer than the water based and it’s safer when using condoms. They are thicker and provide a silky feeling that will make your partner climax. The best time to use the silicon base lubricant is when you have shower intercourse because they do not wash off. The main disadvantage of this lube is; you cannot use them with silicon sex toys because it will cause a reaction that will degrade it over time.