﻿ Three types of lubes that will give your woman mind blowing sensations : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Between The Sheets

Lubes that will give your woman mindblowing sensations

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

12th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Best intercourse positions for pregnant women

Sexual lubricants can be very helpful to the women who struggle to get wet and experience painful sex. Using lube takes your intimacy to another level because it makes the love session more slippery and gives you mind-blowing orgasms. Here are three types of lubes for women with different sexual needs:

  • Oil-based lubricants

This type of lubricant is easy to find around your environs. They include baby oil, mineral oil, petroleum jelly or creams. The disadvantage of using oil lubes is they damage the latex in the condoms which may lead to breakage.

  • Water-based lubricants

These are the most common lubricants used. They come in different brands and they are less likely to irritate sensitive skin, has no taste and feels like natural lubrication. It does not interfere with oral sex.

  • Silicon-based lubricants

This type of lube lasts longer than the water based and it’s safer when using condoms. They are thicker and provide a silky feeling that will make your partner climax. The best time to use the silicon base lubricant is when you have shower intercourse because they do not wash off. The main disadvantage of this lube is; you cannot use them with silicon sex toys because it will cause a reaction that will degrade it over time.

Sex lube
Lubricatiuons
Lubriacants
types of lubricants for orgasms
Between the sheets
Marital matters

Related Stories

Best intercourse positions for pregnant women

Between The Sheets

Best intercourse positions for pregnant women

By Mirror

Negative things that happen to your body when you go for long without intercourse

Between The Sheets

Negative things that happen to your body when you go for long without intercourse

By Mirror

Perfect foods for intercourse arousal

Between The Sheets

Perfect foods for intercourse arousal

By Mara Fernandez

Five steps to reclaiming your sex life

Relationships

Five steps to reclaiming your sex life

By Maggie Gitu

My wife wants us to get a sex toy. Does it mean I don't satisfy her in bed?

Between The Sheets

My wife wants us to get a sex toy. Does it mean I don't satisfy her in bed?

By Maggie Gitu

Here are the health benefits of sex that you probably do not know

Between The Sheets

Here are the health benefits of sex that you probably do not know

By Maggie Gitu

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman