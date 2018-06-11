The football fever is at its peak with the 2018 FIFA World Cup set to start on Thursday, June 14th. With all the participating countries announcing their squads, here are five of the chosen few who will make you drool on and off the field:

James Rodriquez (Colombia)

James Rodriguez is 26. He is the striker for the Colombian national team. Not only does he possess good looks but he is also a phenomenal footballer.

He was top scorer at the last World Cup in Brazil, 2014.

Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Sergio Ramos is a defender for Spain. He is also the captain of Real Madrid.

Ramos is a hard man and his physical attributes has earned him a mammoth fan base among the ladies.

Olivier Giroud (France)

Olivier Giroud plays as a striker for the French national team and Chelsea football club.

He has a great height and a sexy physique, attributes that have seen him be used as a model gracing a number of magazine covers.

Neymar Jr Dos Santos (Brazil)

Neymar plays as a striker for the Brazilian national team. Since bursting into the international football scene, he has been the poster boy of the Brazilian Football.

Other than his amazing footwork on the pitch, he has one of those bodies to die for.

He also rocks different hairstyles and seems to be pulling them off- watch out for his world cup hairstyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

One of the most popular, and attractive, sportsmen, Cristiano needs no introduction.

Ronaldo is blessed with a great height and an awesome physique with abs that will live you glued to your screen.